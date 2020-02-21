Share:

LAHORE - The professional golf stars of Pakistan charged off in this four-day, 72-hole 7th JA Zaman Open Golf on Thursday after family head Hamid Zaman hit the opening shot to inaugurate the event, that is in progress here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Salman Akhter managed to radiate and shine in the first round of this four rounds competition

by displaying command and control over his game. All through the first 18 holes, Salman played like a premier as his round of the day was bogie free and the flamboyant birdies came on holes 4, 8, 10 and 17 while 14 holes were regulation

pars. And what needs to be added here that on the par three, fourth hole, which represents the hole for hole-in-one, his shot was absolutely on target but he missed the ultimate prize by an inch and half. As for the other 99 competing professional aspirant,

the established one, who stood out, was Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison. He came up with a commendable round of gross 70, two under par and is placed two strokes behind the leader. Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) was at a score of gross 71, followed closely by M Shabbir, the No 1 ranked player at a score of gross 72. Also at 72 was Asher Masih of Gymkhana. The amateur golfers of recognition