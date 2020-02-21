Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday directed the counsel of Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik to apprise the court whether his client wants to keep post of CEO of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) or Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of Air Marshal Arshad Mehmmod Malik’s appeal against the Sindh High Court order restraining him from performing functions as CEO PIACL.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that Arshad Malik should either relieve himself as a PAF officer or give up PIA post. He noted that PIA will be left without leadership if the air marshal was called on duty in the force. He added that this appointment shows the federal government’s lack of seriousness.

Salman Akram Raja, representing PIA Board of Directors, informed that Air Marshal Arshad Malik was appointed as CEO PIA on the secondment of PAF. He submitted a report about the missing plane. However, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over it saying that the airline is not being run on a professional way.

The top court of the country said that PIA aircrafts were misused and even the plane was taken out of the country by its ex-CEO for personal excursion and the plane remained at London