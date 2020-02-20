Share:

LAHORE - Legendary Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been spotted in a wedding event in Lahore, Pakistan. Indian actor’s video at the event along with Pakistani actress Reema Khan has gone viral on social media platforms. Considering the current situation between the two countries, many are wondering how it all happened. This sudden visit of a veteran Bollywood actor has raised several questions. How the actor was allowed entry in the country even after the visa restrictions. Actor Salman Khan, who has recently appeared in the hit Dabangg franchise alongside Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi, recently refused to perform at a show organized by a Pakistani. Last year, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the mother body of all the 24 crafts of filmmaking, has banned singer Mika Singh aka Amrik Singh from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India ‘irrevocably forever’.

FWICE issued a statement in which they stated they are “deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer, Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the wedding of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf’s cousin’s daughter in Karachi, followed by height of tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan, which is shocking, shameful and shattering”.