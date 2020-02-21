Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s absence is a violation of the assembly’s laws.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Friday and said he has written a letter to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and maintained that Shehbaz Sharif has not been attending sessions for a long time and has already resigned as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Shehbaz Sharif is receiving special incentives. The role of the opposition leader in legislation is important and his absence is violation of laws.

“Shehbaz Sharif should either be asked to confirm his return to the NA, or the process to appoint a new opposition leader should be initiated as the designation cannot remain vacant for long.

“Shehbaz Sharif had assured to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but he has vanished himself.”