GUJRAT - Social as well as economic progress will remain elusive until social equilibrium is maintained by promoting cause of gender parity and equality, learnt the audience here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday after watching an exhilarating theatrical performance underlining the stigmatized prevalence of violence and discrimination against women.

The play “Ab Nahin”, which was written by Muhammad Maqsood and directed by Usman Peerzada of the widely popular Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop, was brought to the UoG audience as a result of a joint collaboration of Student Services Cenrtre (SSC) and Odeum Art Society. Director SSC and Coordinator Odeum Art Society Ghafar Mohaiudin, at the end of the performance, said that the enactment of ‘Ab Nahin’ was aimed at furthering and promoting the cause of gender equality by focusing on the idea of social equilibrium by granting equal rights and opportunities to both men and women in different fields of life. “Gender parity is of paramount importance for the establishment of a balanced society,” Ghafar Mohaiyudin said, adding that there was a need for creating a healthy social environment where women can enjoy equal or as much opportunities as their men counterparts. Hundreds of students and academics who watched the play lauded the performance of the actors.

They said the play was a worthwhile effort to convey the beautiful message that women must be accorded due respect and trust. Rukhsana Riyaz termed women as the most respected unit of human society.

Protecting the rights of women will, in a manner of speaking, strengthen our own social fabric and lead us towards a new era of social progress and development, they said.