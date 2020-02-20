Share:

JUBA - As parties to South Sudan’s peace agreement are expected to form a transitional government of national unity on Feb. 22, they still have some differences which seem to block its formation, as opposition leader Riek Machar has rejected the president’s offer to reduce the number of states to 10 and create three administrative areas in the country. Machar appears to be playing politics which will not sit well with the guarantors and President Salva Kiir’s supporters, said Augustino Ting Mayai, a South Sudanese political analyst at the Juba-based Sudd Institute. “Riek’s partial rejection of the compromise is only a means of negotiation. He can’t be taken seriously if he continues to belabor the issue of administrative areas. Ordinarily, in a situation like this, one must give up something to get another. The president has done this to gain something, which is more important than political rhetorics,” Mayai told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview in the South Sudanese capital Juba. He said the government might be formed, depending on whether Riek relents, adding: “This is essential in light of the fact that the opposition must be on board to form a unity government.”