ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday registered bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 40,481 points as compared to 40,574 points on the last working day with the negative change of 92.87 points (0.23%). A total of 83,552,650 shares were traded compared to the trade 109,559,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.97 billion as compared to Rs 5.78 billion during last trading day. Total 326 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market , out of which 125 recorded gain and 181 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, HASCOL Petroleum Limited with a volume of 8,775,000 shares and price per share of Rs 22.47, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 8,659,500 and price per share of Rs 13.24 and DGK Cement with a volume of 8,146,000 and price per share of Rs 68.29.

Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited recorded the maximum increase in percentage of 16.67 percent to close at Rs 0.7 while First Elite Capital Mudarba was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.34 (16.11%) per share, closing at Rs 2.45.