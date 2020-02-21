Share:

KARACHI - Corona virus suspected case has surfaced in Karachi.

According to Sindh Health Department, Corona virus symptoms appeared in a 22 year old Pakistani student who came some days ago from China. Doctors while declaring him suspect shifted to hospital. According to sources that, Doctors worried after seeing initial medical analysis of samples which were taken from patient body. They kept patient in isolation ward and sent samples to National Health Institution (NIH) for more confirmation.

According to sources that final decision will be taken after reports come from NIH and patient will be kept in isolation till final decision.

All the precautionary measurements are being taken regarding this matter.