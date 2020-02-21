Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a bid to halt the anti-encroachment operation at Transformer Chowk, the traders scuffled with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) officials.

According to a spokesman, during the operation, dozens of traders carrying sticks and iron rods showed resistance and attacked the anti-enforcement staff. Resultantly, four staffers including a policeman received serious injuries and they were shifted to district headquarters hospital, he added. He said the town administration, before conducting the operation, served notices to the traders to demolish or remove their encroachments voluntarily but they failed to abide by the law.

He said town administration was performing their duties irrespective of any personal affiliations.

He vowed that anti-enforcement staff would continue its operation and violators to be fined and their goods to be confiscated.