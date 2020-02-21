Share:

Bahawalpur - A passenger van caught fire due to short-circuiting and leakage of gas cylinder near DC Chowk in Bahawalpur, however there was no loss of life or injuries. Passenger was returning to bus stand after transporting some passengers when it caught fire near DC Chowk here. Fortunately, there was no one in the van except driver at the time of incident. Rescue 1122 put out fire after half an hour struggle and rescued the driver without any injury. Van was completely destroyed in the incident. Police have confirmed that short-circuiting and gas cylinder leakage was the reason behind incident.