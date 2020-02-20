Share:

Pakistan have always stepped ahead for welcoming the peace but it was India denying the facts and waging war in one way or another. These two sides have been very aggressive since the partition but last year was worse for both countries with a lot of challenges either sides. A total of 336 Pakistanis are in Indian jails while 282 Indians are in Pakistani custodies. Both of the countries have shown enough angers and frustration over certain matter but I think the time has come to welcome the peace with a new year.

Both of the countries should release their prisoners with bilateral agreements and there must be bilateral relationship between the two nuclear power nations.

KASHIF FIDA,

Kech.