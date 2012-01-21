



PAHARPUR - The bitter memories of Swat lashing of a young girl by the Taliban retuned to haunt the society as another lashing case of a young couple has been witnessed in Paharpur area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to information gathered by INP on Friday, the gory incident occurred three days ago in Kacha Hazara North area of Paharpur, where a local panchayat headed by former Union Council Nazim Makhdoom Aun Shah ordered lashing of a young couple for making marriage of their choice.

The couple was first fastened with ropes and then awarded ‘punishment’ of 60 lashes each in presence of a large crowd who played the role of silent spectators.

One Iqbal, brother of the accused Zafar, could not control himself and tried to intervene but he too was thrashed by the panchayat men and his teeth and nose were broken in the process. Seeing the fate of the brother of the accused, no one in the deaf and dumb crowd had the courage to intervene despite the painful cries of the couple for help.

The condition of the couple worsened after the brutal lashing and both were shifted to an unknown location by the panchayat men.

The so-called panchayat had accused the girl of fleeing with a man and making marriage despite the fact she was given in ‘marriage’ to another person in her childhood.

The panchayat members tried their best to hush up the matter but eventually the matter became public after three days.

Police have not acted on the incident against the accused.