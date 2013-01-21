

LAHORE - Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Mujahid Sherdil has said the Punjab government has introduced Khadim-e-Aala Relief Card for flood-hit families.

Sherdil said compensation was being given to 36,699 beneficiaries of Rajanpur district and 7,349 of DG Khan district. He said each beneficiary would be given Rs 20,000. “The cards are being given to the families after the third party validation survey conducted by Lead Pakistan,” he held.

“The card distribution has been completed in Rajanpur whereas still in progress in DG Khan. The distribution process is to be extended gradually to Jampur and Rojhan,” the DG informed. Moreover, payment procedures facilities were being supported through Bank of Punjab, he added.