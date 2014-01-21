ISLAMABAD - Aqeel Khan brushed aside his younger brother Yasir Khan in straight set to lift the men's singles title of Subh-e-Nau National Clay Tennis Championship played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas, PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

Yasir managed to hold onto his first service despite being 0-30 down, but Aqeel soon changed gears and started to play powerful smashes and drop shots to best of his abilities, which were too hot to handle for the younger brother.

Aqeel broke the fifth game of Yasir, but Yasir, against all the odds, managed to break back in the eight game to make it 4-4, but Aqeel immediately broke back in the ninth game and then managed t hold onto his serve to take the first set 6-4.

Aqeel broke down Yasir's very first serve. Yasir tried to put up a brave show, but he was no match to Aqeel, who was not in a mood to prolong the match and managed to break down Yasir in the ninth game to take the second set 6-3, thus won final.

Aqeel Khan/Jaleel Khan teamed up to take the doubles title as well defeating the pair of Yasir Khan/Shehzad Khan 6-4, 7-5. In boy's U-18 singles final, top seed M Mudassar defeated Zaid Mujahid 6-4, 6-1, in boy's U-14 singles final, Hafiz Arbab beat Ilham Khan 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. In ladies singles final, Sara Mansoor thrashed Aleena Aftab, 13, in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Argentinean Ambassador and dean of ambassador's corps, Rodolfo j Martin Saravia was the chief guest on the occasion. Aqeel was awarded Rs 35,000 for winning the championship while Yasir was given Rs 20,000 cash, U-14 winner got Rs 6000 and runner-up Rs 4000, U-18 winner was awarded Rs 10,000 cash, while runner-up Rs 8000, ladies singles winner get Rs 12,000, while runner-up Rs 7000, men's doubles winner get Rs 16,000 while runner-up received Rs 10,000 cash along with trophies were also given to all the winners and runners-up.