Nawaz Sharif during his past two previous tenures miserably neglected Sindh, so much so that he did not launch any mega development projects in Sindh then or now. Not only so, but he also abandoned mega development projects launched by late Benazir Bhutto like Thar Coal, Keti Bander etc. The people of Sindh were expecting that maybe Nawaz Sharif had learnt from his past mistakes by now; he would do justice to Sindh this time, as announced by him during his election campaign but after becoming prime minister for the third time, it appears he has forgotten all the promises he made to the people of Sindh.

Nawaz Sharif has proved himself as Prime Minister of Punjab and not Pakistan after completing his 100 days of tenure. I suggest the PM should not neglect Sindh, particularly in launching mega development projects, making appointments against higher posts and resolving the outstanding water issues of Sindh as after all, Sindh is one of the important provinces of Pakistan and he may need their support in future as well.

MOHAMMAD KHAN SIAL,

Karachi, January 18.