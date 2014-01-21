MARDAN - Dozens of residents of Mayar and its surrounding areas took out protest rally against killing of a person in a robbery incident on Monday. Malak Ayaz, Ayaz Khan, Asif Mayar, Tahseenullah and other elders of the areas led the protest rally.

After the murder of Mohammad Sajid, elders of the village made announcements on loudspeakers in mosques and asked the masses to come out from their houses and in response hundreds of people gathered in front of Jamia Mosque Mayar and from there they started march towards Mardan city located 6km east from Mayar village. Protesters blocked the Shamshi Road in front of Mardan Press Club for all kinds of traffic for several hours and put the dead body on road. Protesters chanted slogans against local administration, police high-ups, Chief Minister Parveez Khattak and other PTI leaders.

Later on, protesters march on different roads and chanted slogans. At Bacha Khan Chowk protesters blocked Mardan-Nowshera road for all kind of traffic and put the dead body on road and chanted slogan.

Later on protesters dispersed peacefully.