LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that providing modern health facilities to the masses is among the top priorities of the government

“Quality health services will be ensured to the citizens through introducing revolutionary reforms in health sector,” the chief minister vowed while addressing a meeting of provincial steering committee on health reforms on Tuesday. He added that billions of rupees were being spent on the provision of treatment facilities to the patients.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the reforms programme in health sector would be closely monitored and he would personally review the process on regular basis.

The Health secretary gave a detailed briefing to the meeting in this regard.

“Although maximum resources are being utilised for uplifting the standards of health sector, there is a need to work on war footing for improving medical facilities in Tehsil and district headquarters hospitals,” Shahbaz viewed. He directed the officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive planning to ensure availability of staff and medicines in such hospitals as well as to maintain equipment there.

He further directed that a transparent procedure should be adopted for the recruitment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff against the approved vacancies in hospitals. An effective monitoring system should also be devised for ensuring transparency and merit in the recruitment process, he added.

He also directed that the existing drug testing laboratories be out-sourced and steps be taken expeditiously to bring reforms in health sector.

Green Roads: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Khadim-e-Punjab Green Roads Programme has been launched for the rehabilitation of infrastructure in rural areas of the province.

“An amount of Rs15 billion has been allocated for this programme during current financial year,” the chief minister said while addressing a meeting held at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed progress on the Khadim-e-Punjab Green Roads Programme.

Shahbaz Sharif said that roads in rural areas would be rehabilitated under the programme which would result in development of rural economy. This programme would result in generation of new job opportunities while speedy facilities of communication would be available to the public, he added.

“Trade, social and economic activities will increase due to this programme. The roads constructed under this programme will be carpeted. Saplings and plants will be planted on the sides of roads under this programme,” the CM said while picturing the future.