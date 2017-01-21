LAHORE - Experts have forecast widespread rains with snowfall over the hills for most parts of the country during the coming week.

Strong westerly wave is likely to give widespread rains in Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy snowfall is expected over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of Sindh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, rain/snowfall is expected from Monday to Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of FATA, Malakand and Hazara divisions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places of Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of GB, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat from Tuesday to Thursday.

Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of KP, GB and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls may generate flash floods in the local streams of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave yesterday with gas loadshedding and low pressure adding to the woes of cold stricken people.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas of Lahore, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 13 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam was recorded-10C, Kalat -09C, Astore -08C, Parachinar -07C, Gilgit, Gupis and Malamjabba -06C, Rawalakot, Hunza, Bagrote and Dir -05C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 20C and 04C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 42 per cent.