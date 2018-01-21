ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League will demonstrate a power show in the federal capital on Feb. 4 by arranging a public meeting.

Party Secretary General Dr Mohammad Amjad has called the meeting of all the wings and local chapter of the party to make the event a big success which would also be addressed by party chairman Gen.(Retd) Pervaiz Musharraf through video-link.

The APML central information wing informed that the party has already started its election campaign and it will fully participate in the 2018 general elections.

Islamabad public meeting is a continuation of the APML's series of public meetings that are being held in all major cities of the country.

The party spokesman informed that the message of General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf inspiring millions of people in the country and the disappointed masses are looking forward towards the APML as the only hope to get the country out of this chaotic situation.

For Islamabad public meeting, the APML started its preparations and party Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad has directed the workers to put their utmost efforts for the success of this meeting.

In a message, Dr Amjad said that the APML February 4 meeting will convey a message to the political opponents and they will get to know about the popularity of General Musharraf.

The APML leadership has already started corner meetings in the federal capital and adjacent areas for the success of this meeting. Party leadership said that General Musharraf is a symbol of hope, peace and prosperity and his message is inspiring everyone particularly the youth.