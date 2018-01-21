LOS ANGELES:- Ken Watanabe is set to join the first-ever-live-action Pokemon film called ‘Detective Pikachu’ alongside Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. Ken Watanabe is joining Ryan Reynolds in the first-ever-live-action Pokémon film, ‘Detective Pikachu’. The 58-year-old actor has signed up to play Detective Yoshida, a role specifically created for the movie, which is based on the popular gaming franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.–CM
Ken Watanabe joins Detective Pikachu movie
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus