LOS ANGELES:- Ken Watanabe is set to join the first-ever-live-action Pokemon film called ‘Detective Pikachu’ alongside Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. Ken Watanabe is joining Ryan Reynolds in the first-ever-live-action Pokémon film, ‘Detective Pikachu’. The 58-year-old actor has signed up to play Detective Yoshida, a role specifically created for the movie, which is based on the popular gaming franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.–CM