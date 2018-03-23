Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued the orders for removal of barriers outside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hamza Shehbaz 's residence in Model Town Lahore.

During the hearing today, Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered Chief Secretary Punjab to remove the barriers. He slams the secretary for not removing them earlier despite orders.

The secretary told the court there is threat to Hamza Shehbaz 's life. Upon this Chief Justice asked who is Hamza Shehbaz as he don't know any Hamza.

"He is MNA of ruling party and son of Punjab Chief Minister," the secretary told the court.

The CJP further remarked that he will visit place in his private car and if barriers will not removed, he will take strict action.

"If there is threat to his life he should change the residence," he said.

The Chief Secretary assured the court that barriers will be removed.