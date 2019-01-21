Share:

SHIKARPUR - Significance of the technology has become more and more with the increasing competition between men and machines, but the ultimate victory always goes to the men.

These views were expressed by Sukkur IBA University Vice Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui while addressing the participants of SIBACOM-2019.

This is the flagship event of Sukkur IBA University, which is being organised by the departments of electrical engineering and computer science regularly for last four years. According to him, 21st century is the century of change, especially in the fields of education, science and technology. Today we are facing the challenges of artificial changes, which too fortunately could not take place without human intervention. Elaborating the purpose of the SIBACOM, Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui said that, these competitions are organised to create love for science and technology among the youngsters, as our future lies in the development of science and technology.

He urged upon the youngsters to work hard to compete the rapidly changing technologies. Men made machines can follow our commands, but could not lead us, he remarked.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winning teams.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui along with Registrar Engr Zahid Hussain Khand and other senior faculty members inaugurated the exhibition, where students of different institutions have showcased their projects.

In his welcome address, Sukkur IBA University Registrar Engr Zahid Hussain Khand lauding the efforts of the students for displaying their projects in the exhibition, said, normally students showcase such projects as their final year projects. He urged upon the students to carry on with their projects and keep on research to polish their talents. He was of the view that, with the changing technologies we might become obsolete, but human being has the capability of overcoming the changes. He said, no doubt machines can work faster than human beings, but they are commanded by the human being.

The registrar said, we could not stop changes from taking place, but can adopt certain measures to keep pace with the changes. “This is high time we should go for acquiring higher soft skills to apply them in the real world”, he remarked.

This year around 15 universities across Pakistan took part in the SIBACOM, which included, MUET SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Balochistan University of Engineering And Technology Khuzdar, Sukkur IBA-IET Khairpur Campus, Quaid-e-Awam University, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Sukkur IBA University, BUITEMS, Quetta, Bahria University, Karachi Campus, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology, PK-KIET, DHA Suffa University and others. Apart from this students’ from various educational institutions visited Sukkur IBA University to witness the annual competition, aimed at creating love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics among the students.

There were various Competitions/Exhibitions in the event, which are Hardware Exhibition (Senior & Junior), Software Exhibition, Tech Entrepreneurship Challenge, Drone Race, Circuit Design Challenge, Speed Programming, Robo Race (Line following robot) and Gaming (CS & Fifa).

The competition of senior hardware category was won by Sukkur IBA University, while for designing hardware to control reckless bikers was also won by Sukkur IBA University.

Similarly, the drone race was won by the team of Bahria University Karachi campus and speed programming competition was won by DHA Suffa University while the team of Mehran University Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur was declared winner in the category of software exhibition, whereas hardware exhibition junior was won by Sukkur IBA University. Circuit design challenge was won by SukkurIBA University and Line following robot race was won by the BahriaUniversity and the challenge of entrepreneurship was also won by Sukkur IBA University.