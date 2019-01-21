Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority has sealed two food businesses in Badami Bagh and Taj Bagh area on Sunday.

Director General Muhammad Usman led the raid on factories. PFA authority has confiscated more than 35,600 kilograms unwholesome food products. Abdullah Grinding Unit was shut down on account of adulteration in Badami Bagh. DG PFA said that spices were being prepared on the earth surface by missing bran (choker), sawdust and loose non-food grade colour in it.

While substandard spices supplied in the adjacent areas of Lahore without packing foam and labeling and that was a violation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He informed that PFA sized 19,000 kilograms red chili, 17,000 kilograms turmeric and a huge quantity of raw material from the spot. The authority also collected samples of spices and sent for laboratory test for further examination, he added.

In Taj Bagh area, PFA raided Bukhari Muraba (Jam) factory and sealed it and confiscating 350kg rotten fruits, 200kg sugar syrup, 50kg harmful chemicals, 20kg textile colours, and non-food grade drums.

Muhammad Usman said that enforcement team also witnessed an abundance of mosquitos and flies in the blue drums which were being used for storing

of jam.

He said that it is compulsory for food business operators to follow the law which set by PFA.