KARACHI - A major fire erupted in a heavily populated shanty town situated near Yasinabad graveyard in Dost Muhammad Goth on Sunday.

The fire turned over 100 huts into ashes before the rescue team reached the spot. Fire tenders immediately reached the site as being informed and started fire extinguish operation. According to fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out at approximately 11:30am in the area, adding that the raging inferno engulfed a major part of the shanty town, and razed over 100 huts to the ground.

Initially, one fire tender was moved to the fire site and later more fire tenders were dispatched to the fire site, said the spokesperson, added that the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control after two hours.

The occupants of the huts claimed that the fire erupted when inferno erupted at the garbage near the huts, adding that the fire later caught the nearby huts. The occupants initially attempted to put the blazes down but were unable to control the inferno due to the heavy winds.

Over a dozen fire tenders participated in the operation. Property and animals worth thousands of rupees was destroyed during the fire. Fire brigade officials said that the actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, however, no casualties had been reported as a result of the incident. Extra contingent of the police also reached the site. Police officials said that over 100 huts which gutted into fire were placed in the 3000 square yards plot while no criminal act was found during initial investigation behind the fire.

15 suspects arrested in combing operation

The law enforcement agencies picked up some 15 suspects in a combing operation conducted in Sohrab Goth area on Sunday.

The combing operation was conducted in the surrounding of Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth. Extra contingent of the police and Rangers participated in the operation. The entry and exit points of the area were closed and law enforcers restricted the movement public during operation. According to district Malir police spokesperson, as many as 15 suspects have been picked up during door to door search operation.

The suspects were later shifted to different police stations for further questioning of which four of them were booked for possessing illegal arms and drug peddling. The suspects of which against the cases were registered were included Faisal, Abdul Rehman, Danish and Asif.

On the other side, five more suspects were arrested during separate raids in parts of a city. Two suspects were arrested when the Mehmoodabad police conducted a raid on a tip-off at a vice den in Chenasar Goth, adding that during the raid, two suspects, namely Majeed alias Powder and Mehrab were arrested along with two kilogram of hashish. One more suspect was arrested during a raid conducted in Masoon Shah Colony in Chenasar Goth. The suspect was identified as Jamil. A TT pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Soldier Bazaar police also claimed to have arrested two suspects, namely Sajid and Murad Ahmed. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession. According to police officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.