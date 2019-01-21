Share:

GUJRANWALA - Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Batool kicked-off anti-polio campaign here on Saturday. A total of 900,000 children under five years of age shall be vaccinated during this campaign. The deputy commissioner while addressing the inauguration ceremony stressed upon the need to vaccinate all the children below five years of age throughout the district so that Gujranwala might be declared as a polio free district.

She directed the health officers to take personal interest to achieve the goal and inspected the performance of anti-polio teams on a daily-basis. She added that a total of 1,884 teams including mobile, fixed and transit teams had been established to vaccinate children throughout the district. She also appealed to the parents to get their children administered the anti-polio vaccination for their protection from polio virus.