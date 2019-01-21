Share:

Madagascar:- Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as Madagascar’s president on Saturday at Mahamasina stadium in the Madagascan capital city of Antananarivo. “From now on, Malagasy people will always be victorious every time in economy, in social sector, in cultural sector...,” Rajoelina said in his national address during the inauguration ceremony. Declared on Jan. 8 by the High Constitutional Court (HCC) as winner of the presidential election with 55.66 percents of the votes, Rajoelina said in the presence of the three past elected presidents, Didier Ratsiraka, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, that Madagascar became a model in democracy currently.– Xinhua

“It is the first time in the history of Madagascar since its independence that a democratic power transfer and a peaceful power transition took place between two elected presidents,” he said.

Rajoelina said that his government will create industries in all the six provinces to equalize the development in all corners of Madagascar.

He mentioned his ambition to double electricity production in the country during his term and to sell it at low prices to customers. “We will create a solar panel manufacturing company to bring light to every family.”