Anti-Narcotics Force Commanders Conference was held at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi on Monday in the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik HI (M).

The conference was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF. In opening remarks, DG ANF appreciated performance of ANF especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting our youth and students in educational institutions.

DG ANF also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counternarcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders. DG ANF reviewed the progress of counternarcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.