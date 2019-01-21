Share:

Karachi - Commissioner Karachi Ifitkhar Shalwani, who is also the chairman of the Task Force formed by the Sindh government for the eradication of polio, will inaugurate the first anti-polio campaign of the year today.

Chairing the meeting of the Task, the commissioner reviewed the arrangements made for the implementation of the campaign. The meeting discussed in detail the micro plan made in this regard. Commissioner was told that the comprehensive arrangements for the campaign have been finalized and all is set to start the campaign from Monday.

During the campaign, more than 2. 3 million children will be administered anti-polio drops in all 192 union councils. More than 13 thousand polio teams will perform their duties in the campaign.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Karachi -I , Sindh Coordinator of the Emergency Operation Centre, Polio Eradication Campaign Sindh, all deputy commissioners, senior officials from Police and Pakistan Rangers , all district and town health officers, representatives of the international partners including WHO, UNICEF, Bill and Gates Foundation and Rotary Club.

The commissioner was informed that the polio virus found in the sewerage water which is still circulating in some parts of the high risk union councils. The partisans of the meeting were told that efforts were being made with the greater attention for the elimination of the virus through administrating polio drops to the children of 5 or below 5 years of age.

Shalwani asked the deputy commissioners to ensure the vaccination is implemented with close coordination between all the officials and representatives according to the micro plan. He said that the strategy should be focused to ensure that polio virus circulation is interrupted successfully during the campaign.

However, the team leader of the WHO showed his satisfaction over the efforts being made, saying that the efforts made in the city has been improved and the result in minimizing the missed and refused children has been reduced greatly .He hoped that the work with same spirit and same dedication for the eradication of the polio would be continued. The Commissioner endorsed the comments and views of the international partner and said, “we should not be relaxed until the polio is eradicated,” he added.