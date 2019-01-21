Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan reiterated to protect the 18th constitutional amendment and said that he would opposed any move curtailing the rights of the province in the form of presidential form of government.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with a week dedicated to Bacha Khan and Wali Khan at Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar. Awami National Party central chief said that those who claim to form 50 lack houses in the country should first reconstruct the houses in Waziristan where thousands of families became homeless during military operation and terrorism.

He strongly condemned the CTD brutal crackdown against innocent people and said that this incident would have never occurred if the killer of Naqeebullah Mehsud had been hanged timely.

He criticised PTI government for poor governance and lack of foreign policy. He said that through this style of governance, Pakistan would be isolated.

He warned that if 18th constitutional amendment was amended, ANP would be on front line to stage protest movement against the government. He said that he would himself lead the protest demonstration if government cut the financial resources of federating units.

Asfandyar also expressed reservation over election commission delimitations of tribal constituencies and said that still there is one constituency which starts from Peshawar and ends at DI Khan.

The ceremony was also attended by Senior Vice President Haji Ghulam Bilour, Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Afghanistan Cultural Attache Hazrat Wali Hotak and others.