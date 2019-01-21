Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, has said that the brutal killings of an innocent family by the law enforcement institution at Sahiwal had shaken the entire nation.

Talking to the media in the city, he said that while the incident had exposed the government, it had also become clear that the unlimited powers given to the state institutions under the NAP had rendered the law and justice paralyzed.

The JI Secretary General proposed a three point formulae to deal with the situation. He said that each and every aspect of the Sahiwal tragedy should be exposed through a judicial enquiry. He said that the JIT investigations had lost their faith in the eyes of the people and a review of the NAP by the government had become inevitable.

He said that the sacrifices offered by the armed forces, the security forces and the police for national security were invaluable but the situation created as a result called for a fresh consensus.

Baloch said that the entire nation agreed with the narrative of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for improving the working of the judiciary. However, he said, the increasing lawlessness by the law enforcement agencies demanded that the Chief Justice should propose a road map in this respect on behalf of the judiciary, as required in the present situation.