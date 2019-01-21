Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that all those found guilty in Sahiwal incident would be held accountable and action would be taken against them under the law.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at Chief Minister’s Office to review headway in the Sahiwal incident, he said the government had formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for impartial investigation into the incident and its FIR has been registered.

He vowed that justice would not only be ensured but everyone would witness it, adding that all requirements of justice would also be fulfilled in this incident.

Various aspects of the incident were discussed in detail in the meeting and a report was also presented to the chief minister.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, Buzdar visited DHQ Sahiwal and inquired about the health of the children injured in the sad incident that took place in Sahiwal. The chief minister expressed condolences with the family members of the deceased persons.

He also talked with families of the deceased husband and wife, and assured them that justice will be provided to them.

He also expressed love with the injured children. The chief minister directed that the injured children should be shifted to Lahore for treatment.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said the Punjab government has formed JIT to investigate this incident and the JIT will bring out facts after neutral and fair probe. “The injured children are like my own kids.

The Punjab government will look after the children. I will personally monitor investigation. I will remain in direct contact with you. Justice will be done and it will be visible to everybody.”