Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned the cabinet meeting today to review amendments in the provincial laws.

The cabinet meeting was convened on Monday at Sindh Secretariat would be chaired by the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by all cabinet members and provincial officials.

The cabinet would take up the issue of inclusion of directorate of Reclamation and probation in the rule of business and Sindh Prisons correction Act 2018. A briefing would be given on them from the Secretary home.

An issue pertaining to extension in Lien Period on Pakistan Investment Board (PIBs) of Rs6000 million to Nooriabad Power Project would also be discussed and a briefing on it would be given by secretary finance.

The secretary minorities’ affairs would also take up the evacuee trust law while an amendment in Sindh Public Procurement (SPPRA) Rules 2010 would also be mulled over.

The cabinet meeting would also consider amendments in STEVTA Act 2010 and Sindh local government act 2013 pertaining to resignation of office bearers.

Nomination of representatives of Sindh in PEMRA from general public and appointment of official directors in Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Limited Karachi would also be discussed. The meeting would also take up matters pertaining to establishment of safe houses for protection of women in distress and renewal of old lease granted for building purpose in Karachi.

A briefing on the decisions taken during the meeting would also be made from Advisor to CM Sindh on Information Murtaza Wahab.