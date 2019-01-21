Share:

LAHORE - Heads of religio-political parties have condemned the Sahiwal shooting in strongest words and demanded exemplary punishment to the officials involved in killing of innocents.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed, Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith chief Sajid Mir, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, Pakistan Awami Tehreek secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and others also called for introducing reforms in police and other law and order agencies. Siraj

Siraj said the nation wanted to know who had given a license to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police to kill innocent citizens. He was talking to the media after visiting the house of the unfortunate family which lost its three members and their driver, in the shootout by the CTD near Sahiwal on Saturday.

He said this incident had happened in broad day light and the government ministers had changed their stance seven times.

He said if the rule of might is right was prevailing, the courts should be closed. He said this incident had revealed how these institutions worked.

He said the whole nation was grieved and added that the people had no faith in the JIT set up by the government and urged the judiciary to take notice of the matter and bring the culprits to the book. He said it seemed the Punjab chief minster wanted to pay a few rupees to the aggrieved family for the blood of the victims.

The JI chief said that a terrorist would not travel with their family. He said this was a humanitarian issue and not political one as the parents were shot dead before the eyes of their minor children. He questioned why the family was targeted without having sufficient information. He said the masses could to tolerate such terrorism any more.

Hafiz Saeed demanded exemplary punishment for those who staged the massacre. He said the government disappointed the people and so far failed to provide relief and sense of security to masses.

Sajid Mir condemned the incident and also demanded inquiry into the all previous killings by the CTD.

Asharf Jalali said the nation was in a shock to see the innocent killings. He said reforms in police department was the need of the hour.

Leaders of JUP-Imam Noorani, PAT, Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen leaders, Sunni Ittehad Council and other also condemned the brutal killing and demands impartial inquiry of the incident.