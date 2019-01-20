Share:

LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello has hinted at collaboration with Mark Ronson. The 21-year-old singer has taken to her Instagram account to post a behind-the-scenes photograph of herself and Mark in a studio alongside Ilsey Juber, who co-wrote Camila's 'She Loves Control'.

Camila captioned the snap with writing and kissing emojis, while Mark also posted the same image on his own Instagram.

Camila's Instagram post arrived shortly after she revealed on Twitter that she's recently returned to the recording studio, where she's been busily working on her new album.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''1st day back to writing the new album- I feel so lucky that I get to do this every day. This was my dream when I was younger, getting to make songs everyday and now I'm here. I'm reminding myself of that every single day this year.'' Prior to that, Camila - who released her eponymous debut album in 2018 - revealed she's ''never felt more alive''.

The chart-topping star took to Instagram to reflect on 2018, saying that the lack of certainty in her life is both ''terrifying'' and hugely exciting.