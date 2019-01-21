Share:

ISLAMABAD - A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in memory of the slain former Member National Assembly Syed Ali Raza Abidi outside National Press Club.

Former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in a brazen armed attack by two attackers outside his house in Karachi last month.

Even though the vigil was arranged by the family members and attended by a good number of members of civil society, not a single government official participated in the event.

Prominent among the participants were Begum Dur-e-Shahwar, Ali Hassan, Kunwar Moeez Khan, Brig (R) Sikandar Khan and veteran politician and PPP stalwart Shehzad Shah Jillani.

The family members criticised negligence of the government and called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Minister for Interior Sheryar Afridi to unveil the culprits involved in murder of Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers paid rich tribute to the martyred MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi. They said that Abidi always raised voice in the Parliament with bravery and courage. They said that Abidi was one of the brightest faces of MQM.

They condemned oppression in every part of the country. “Abidi will always be remembered for his bold stances,” they said. The speakers said that Syed Ali Raza Abidi would remain alive in people’s thoughts.

They also denounced absence of any government official in candle light vigil held in the federal capital.

A large number of children were also holding placards mentioning slogans, “We want justice for Abidi”, “Justice for Syed Ali Raza Abidi”, “What was Ali Raza’s fault?”

At the end, message of the mother of the slain MNA was read during the ceremony. She paid glowing tribute to her son and urged the government and law enforcement agencies to arrest the killers of Abidi. She said that Syed Ali Raza Abidi Foundation was made in memory of his son, purpose of which was to provide free education and health facilities to the needy people. Tight security arrangements were made by Islamabad Police on the occasion to protect the participants of the candle light vigil.