A car bomb explosion occurred on Monday close to a base of the Afghan Special Forces in the central province of Wardak, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

The attack on the base of the Afghan security forces in the city of Maidan Shahr in Maidan Wardak province of central Afghanistan killed at least 18 people and injured 27 others, Xinhua reported.

The bomb went off at about 7 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) in the city of Maidan Shahr, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The provincial governor's spokesman, Rahman Mangal, said earlier that there were casualties as a result of the blast, but he could not provide exact data so far.

The Taliban* movement has already claimed responsibility for the blast.

A day earlier, as many as eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of a militant attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying the governor and other senior officials of Afghanistan's central Logar province, according to the Khaama news agency.

Taliban is a major force fighting Kabul for control over the country. The group managed to seize power in the middle of the 1990s before being overthrown in 2001.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, supported by a US-led coalition, are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.