KASUR-Citizens in different areas of Kasur City and suburban areas lost cash and other valuables to thieves and robbers. According to police sources, Ashraf's driver Munir Ahmed was on his way on a vehicle. He just reached near Virke Nu when some dacoits snatched the vehicle, Rs15,000 and a mobile phone from him. Elahabad police registered a case. In another incident, one Manzoor, a resident of Dolevwala, went to a wedding ceremony along with his family when thieves broke his house and made off with four tola gold ornaments, cash and two cell phones. Local police are busy investigating the incident.

Cop injured

A police constable was severely injured after he got shot accidentally at a wedding ceremony in Milkha Town, Pattoki. According to Pattoki City police, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashraf and Constable Sajid arrested Adnan for aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Milkha Town. The constable was examining the weapon when it went off.

Resultantly, the constable got shot and was shifted to hospital. The police registered an FIR against the accused.