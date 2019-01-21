Share:

LONDON - Manchester City eased past managerless Huddersfield to move back to four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

In second mat h of the day, Harry Winks scored a 93rd-minute header to earn Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham, but Mauricio Pochettino will be concerned about an injury suffered by Dele Alli. David Wagner left the Terriers by mutual consent on Monday with the club bottom of the league, leaving coach Mark Hudson temporarily in charge. City, who had netted 19 goals in their past three games, were not at their free-scoring best in the first half at the John Smith’s Stadium. But the defending champions went ahead in the 18th minute when Danilo’s long-range effort deflected in off the head of Christopher Schindler.

The visitors then struck twice in two minutes after the break to put the game to bed, with Leroy Sane creating the first and scoring the second. First, the Germany forward whipped in a cross for Raheem Sterling to dive and head in his 12th goal of the season. Then Sergio Aguero cushioned a header for Sane to run on to and finish past Jonas Lossl. It was not a vintage display by Pep Guardiola’s side but they remain in title contention.

Borussia Dortmund coach Jan Siewert has been approached by Huddersfield for the vacant job, but he will face a mammoth task to keep them in the top flight if he takes over. This was their ninth defeat in 10 league games and the result leaves the Terriers bottom of the table and 10 points from safety. With Liverpool edging a seven-goal thriller against Crystal Palace on Saturday, City’s mission in Yorkshire was simply to win and stay in touch. Guardiola tweaked his line-up with Gabriel Jesus, who had scored seven goals in his past three games, dropped to the bench in favour of Aguero, who made his first start since the 2-1 win over Liverpool on 3 January.

City should have been awarded a penalty in the 13th minute when Terence Kongolo went into the back of Sterling. Danilo’s goal lifted a sloppy first half during which even Kevin de Bruyne, usually so assured in possession, was wasteful.

That was City’s 100th in all competitions this season - and they are the first side in Europe’s top five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) to reach the landmark. Bar the two-goal burst, the visitors were nowhere near their attacking best, even when the two Silvas - Bernardo and David - came on in the second half. Aguero barely threatened and only managed one shot, a half chance in the first half. It was not the demolition many had predicted but ultimately it was mission accomplished for City, who have now scored 23 goals without reply and not conceded for 386 minutes.

Meanwhile, England midfielder Alli had headed Spurs level, cancelling out a first-half own goal scored by Fernando Llorente – the striker deputising for the injured Harry Kane, who is out until March. Alli could well be set to join Kane on the sidelines after limping off in the closing stages, but what looked like becoming a nightmare Sunday for Spurs at Craven Cottage was saved at the death by Winks.

Substitute Georges-Kevin Nkoudou delivered a wonderful whipped ball into the box from the left wing and Winks was there to condemn struggling Fulham to another defeat. Fulham scored two own goals in a 2-1 loss at Burnley last weekend, although one was later given to Jeff Hendrick, and the tables were turned when they took the lead in the 17th minute.

Jean Michael Seri’s corner from the right wing did not look particularly dangerous but Llorente clumsily turned the ball into his own goal. Llorente and Ryan Babel missed good headed chances and Fulham then had a second goal ruled out for offside when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home the rebound after Lloris had parried away a typically powerful Andre Schurrle drive. Spurs improved after the break and they levelled in the 51st minute, Tim Ream’s fluffed clearance allowing Christian Eriksen to float a cross to Alli at the back post for a simple header.

Both sides had penalty appeals rejected and Llorente wasted another chance by heading wide Danny Rose’s cross, the left-back having earlier hit the crossbar with a deflected drive. Alli hurt his left hamstring in the closing stages to add to Spurs’ growing injury list, but an unlikely pair of heroes ombined to create the winner deep into stoppage time.

Nkoudou’s cross was inviting and Winks timed his run perfectly to nod in from close range.