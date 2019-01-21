Share:

Lahore - The counter terrorism department officials have been booked on murder and anti-terrorism charges by police, a day after they shot and killed four persons including a teen and her parents on the national highway in district Sahiwal.

The move comes hours after Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Ajmad Javed visited the tragedy-hit district and announced that the shooting incident would be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice.

Police handed over bullet-riddled bodies to the families and also shifted three children of the deceased parents to Lahore. Two of the kids are still under medical treatment at the Lahore General Hospital.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a brother of Khalil, the Lahore-based shopkeeper who was killed by CTD police officials along with wife, daughter, and a family friend.

This, in fact, is the second FIR as another had already been lodged by the CTD which painted the incident as a “shootout” with the “terrorists”.

The victims were going to attend a wedding party in Burewala village but were intercepted and fired at near Qadirabad are of Sahiwal district.

Autopsy reports reveal the victims were shot multiple times from a close range with assault rifles. Khalil was shot 13 times in his chest and head, his wife Nabeela sustained four bullets, daughter Areeba received six bullets, and friend Zeeshan was found dead on the driving seat with 10 bullets.

Khalil, 43, his wife Nabeela, 37, daughter Areeba, 13, and friend Zeeshan 36, were shot and killed inside the car. Nine-year-old Muhammad Umair was shot in the leg while seven-year-old Jaazba sustained a bullet in her arm. Only, five-year-old Muneeba remained unhurt because she took shelter behind the seat.

Relatives of Khalil ended sit-in protests and cleared roads for traffic in Lahore and Sahiwal after registration of the First Information Report against the CTD personnel in which victims are mentioned as martyrs.

However, the relatives of Zeeshan were holding a protest Sunday night in Lahore by blocking Ferozepur Road against vilification of the deceased whom not only the CTD but the Punjab law minister also described as a Daesh terrorist.

They said they won’t burry the body until they get justice and the blot on the name of their ‘innocent’ relative is removed.

The names of CTD officials who took part in the shady shootout are not mentioned in the new FIR, registered with Yousafwala police station in Sahiwal on the complaint of Khalil’s brother Jalil – which raises serious questions on the intent of the police department.

Interestingly, even the previous FIR that was registered with the Lahore CTD police named three corporals i.e. Mohsin, Ramazan and Hussnain Akbar.

In this FIR, the police however had described the incident as an armed encounter with terrorists. Moreover, the CTD also claimed that the victims were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

This version was busted by the videos of the scene of killing and the eyewitness statements. Hence the need was felt for a second FIR – which unfortunately has been kept half-backed.

Though the new FIR has been registered under section 302 of the PPC and section 7 of the anti-terrorism act against the CTD officials, these officials have not been named.

This provides enough room for the police to save the real culprits, as any Tom, Dick or Harry can be later presented as accused.

A joint investigation team is also investigating the deadly police shooting and it will submit its report to Punjab chief minister and the prime minister in next 48 hours. The federal government has already announced “exemplary punishment” for the officials in the light of the JIT’s findings.

An official of the Punjab government last night told The Nation that three CTD officials were detained by police following the incident. They are being grilled by investigation officers, the official said. The JIT will submit its report to the provincial government after the investigation, the official said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab CTD had submitted its initial report to IGP stating that a CTD team did a joint intelligence based operation in which four terrorists related with defunct organisation Daesh were killed whereas weapons and explosive material was recovered from their possession.

The CTD story fell flat before the circumstantial evidence originating from the crime scene.

Strangely enough, a brother of Zeeshan – who has been painted in the CTD report as an ISIS terrorist – is a Dolphin force personnel as per police investigation.

Meanwhile, another video emerged on Sunday showing CTD officials opening fire on the car of the victims. The video showed officers taking children out of Khalil’s car and opening fire on the rest of them.

After killing the victims, officers could be seen leaving the spot and returning back to the spot after some time. They took dead bodies and luggage in the car with them and left children near a petrol pump.

PM, President grieved by chilling incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed regret over Sahiwal incident and said he is still shocked and worried over this tragic event.

He tweeted, while the CTD has done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as JIT report comes, swift action will be taken. The govt’s priority is protection of all its citizens.

The PM added, Still shocked at seeing the traumatised children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility.

President Dr Arif Alvi lamented the tragic incident and termed it “very painful.” In a statement on Twitter, Dr Alvi said, “I cannot even imagine the negative effects that have been inflicted on the minds of those children whose parents were martyred in front of their eyes.”

He added that the government would definitely take care of these children, “however, there is no replacement of parents.” The cruel murderers behind this tragedy will get the punishment, the president assured.