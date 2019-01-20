Share:

GUJRANWAL-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) shot dead two suspects in a shootout occurred in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to CTD officials, the deceased were allegedly terrorists identified as Kashif and Abdul Rehman.

CTD claimed that those killed were allies of driver Zeeshan killed in CTD encounter in Sahiwal and they were wearing suicide vests at the time of shootout.

Earlier on Saturday, the CTD officials had killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter, and injured a teenage boy in a suspicious 'shootout' on GT Road near Sahiwal.

The incident had triggered a nationwide outcry that prompted the government to take security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The suspects were identified as Shahid Jabbar and Abdul Rehman travelling towards Sahiwal and were reportedly in possession of arms and explosives, CTD stated.

The counter-terrorism officials claimed that the operation was conducted to capture an 'Islamic State (IS) commander' on a tip off by an intelligence agency.

Woman gives birth in

Rescue 1122 vehicle

A woman gave birth to a child in Rescue 1122 vehicle while being shifted to DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala. It was reported that Arfa, wife of Ali Hasnain, a resident of Kot Ishaq, was being shifted to DHQ hospital by a Rescue 1122 team when she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle on the way to hospital. Both mother and child were being medicated in DHQ hospital.