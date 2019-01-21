Share:

LAHORE – Descon, IPC, 3D Modelling and Honda qualified for the semifinals of the Premier Super League after registering victories against their respective opponents in the first round. In the last three matches of Premier Super League, IPC, Honda and Akzonobel won their matches against Jazz, Descon and ICI Pakistan. The first match played at Township Whites Cricket Ground, IPC beat Jazz by three runs. IPC set a target of 112 runs in the first innings. Chasing the target, Jazz could score 109. Usama Farooq from IPC got two wickets and was awarded man of the match. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Honda beat Descon by seven wickets. Descon set a target of 126 runs which Honda achieved losing just three wickets. Asim Saleem from Honda captured three wickets and was adjudged as player of the match. In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Akzonobel beat ICI Pakistan by one wicket. Batting first, ICI Pakistan were all out for 76. Akzonobel chased the target losing nine wickets. Imran Bukhari from Akzonobel bagged three wickets and earned man of the match award. The playoffs and eliminator matches will be played next week at LCCA cricket ground.