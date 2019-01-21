Share:

KARACHI - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said Karachi is the hub of economic activities and keeping in view the importance of the port city Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government focusing to resolve the key issues including transport and water shortage.

He expressed these views while talking to the media men at the resident of the MNA Fahim Khan here on Sunday.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly held the meeting with the members of National Assembly belonging to Sindh Province. During the meeting various issue of Karachi came under discussion while the PTI MNAs also briefed Asad Qaiser about the lack of the basic amenities to the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh province.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser said that people of Karachi had shown confidence on the PTI leadership in the last general election and hopefully the PTI led federal government has planned to announce a gift for the people of Karachi. Right now water crisis and transport were the major issues of city which needs to be resolved at its earliest, whereas government has also planned to resolve the sewerage issues of Karachi. PTI led government would restore the real image of Karachi and it would become a symbol of peace for the entire country, he added.

Speaker NA further said that we are against some clause of the 18th constitutional amendment but we are not going to repeal it while going to make changes if required with consensus. He said that efforts were being made to work together with opposition and were still in dialogues to settle various matters. JUI-F Chief Fazalur Rehman son playing the role as his father do in the assembly, he added.

Talking about the Sahiwal incident, he said impartial inquiry is being done into the incident and responsible would be brought to justice to avoid such violence.