Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Monday stated that it was the government’s duty to end decades of tolerance for killings through encounters.

“From Rao Anwar to the Sahiwal incident - as part of the government it is our duty to end decades of tolerance for killings through "encounters". What was tolerated, even encouraged by previous governments/state must end now as we strengthen Rule of Law & accountability for all,” the minister tweeted.

On Saturday, four people, including three members of a family were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. The dead included a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, as well as the driver of the car who, according to the CTD, was involved in terrorist acts.

Eyewitnesses and family members of those killed dispute the CTD’s claim, stating the people in the car did not fire at officials nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed reforms in Punjab police in response to the Sahiwal incident. The premier, in a Twitter post, wrote that he would not only ensure the guilty are given exemplary punishment but also “review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it.”

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar speaking to the media said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would submit its report on Tuesday. "I was in Mianwali when I was informed about the Sahiwal incident," he said. "A high-level JIT is probing the incident and will submit its report by 5pm tomorrow," he held.

"We have announced to give Rs20 million to the affected family," the provincial chief minister said while adding that a meeting has been summoned at 5pmon Tuesday. Buzdar further said, "I cannot hang anyone and action will be taken after the inquiry report is submitted."

"I will take action and show you," he noted. The JIT has visited the site of the incident and summoned eyewitnesses to record their statements. However, eyewitnesses have demanded that their statements be recorded at the site of the incident.