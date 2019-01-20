Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro said that the government has been utilising all available resources to provide international standard aviation facilities to passengers at all airports in Pakistan.

Muhammadmian Soomro was addressing the participants of launching ceremony of PIA passengers flights to European country from Sialkot International Airport here on Sunday. The federal aviation minister hailed the Sialkot exporters' spirit and struggle for establishing Asia's first ever private sector Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis.

Now, the Sialkot exporters have established their own private airline Air Sal on self-help basis, setting a unique example of self-help for the others to replicate it, he added.

He said that the government is making all out sincere efforts to ensure international standard aviation facilities at all airports across the country. Muhammadmian Soomro lauded the role Sialkot exporters in strengthening national economy and boosting exports by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually.

He said that the government is well aware of the perturbing problems of the business community and has been making hectic efforts to resolve these problems by taking the business community into confidence.