LAHORE - Punjab Human Rights Minister and Affairs of Minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday expressing deep sorrow on Sahiwal shooting incident said that justice provision will be ensured in the incident in the light of JIT report.

A joint investigation team is also investigating the deadly police shooting and it will submit its report to Punjab chief minister and the prime minister in next 48 hours. The federal government has already announced “exemplary punishment” for the officials in the light of the JIT’s findings.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab CTD had submitted its initial report to IGP stating that a CTD team did a joint intelligence based operation in which four terrorists related with defunct organisation Daesh were killed whereas weapons and explosive material was recovered from their possession. The CTD story fell flat before the circumstantial evidence originating from the crime scene.

The human rights minister said that the tragic event in Sahiwal that nation should trust on Joint Investigation Team formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for transparent inquiry and people of Pakistan should wait for the final results.

He said that the provision of justice will be ensured at any cost and entire leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was with the innocent children and their family.