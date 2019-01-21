Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory administration has taken notice of exorbitant charges of food items at bus terminals of the federal capital and fixed the rates of 92 items.

According to District Administration of Islamabad, the Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed ordered the concerned formations to display the approved list at all tuck shops of bus terminals.

On receipt of numerous complaints at ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ regarding overcharging at bus terminals’ tuck shop in Islamabad, the ICT Administration had constituted a committee to look into the matter.

Accordingly, a team under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) approached all stakeholders to gather their feedback as well as Statistics Division for statistical data. Moreover, a meeting of District Price Control Committee was also called to discuss the issue.

After detailed deliberations, the ICT Administration decided to set the prices of items sold at tuck shops at bus terminals.

Assistant Commissioners have been directed to enforce the notified prices. In case of non-compliance, citizens should register their complaint on ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ mobile app so that action might be taken as per law.

Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad checked 76 vehicles during on-going campaign against use of tinted glasses.

During the road check operation, teams of Excise Department removed tinted glasses from 7 vehicles.

According to ICT Administration, five vehicles were issued tickets during the road checking and Rs43,700 worth of fines were recovered besides removing fancy number plates from vehicles.