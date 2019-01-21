Share:

Rawalpindi - Islamabad Electric Supply Company has lodged 189 FIRs in the respective police stations of Rawalpindi circle on power theft charges and recovered millions worth of dues during its ongoing drive.

Manager Operations IESCO Rawalpindi Circle Faisal Mehmood said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against those found involved in illegal activity.

He said that 18 persons who were caught red handed were sent behind the bars during the campaign. All out efforts are being made to net those allegedly involved in stealing of electricity, he added.

He expressed the resolve that the incidents of electricity theft would be stopped utilising all available resources and with legal force for eradicating the menace completely. He said that an awareness drive had also been launched to encourage the citizens to come forward and report electricity theft cases of their localities.

He urged the masses to get registered complaints against electricity theft on helpline 0800-84338 or website www.ptheft.pk. He warned that 7-year imprisonment and fine amounting to Rs3 million could be imposed on those found guilty of the crime.