ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will take up today former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s two petitions against his conviction in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

A dual bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of former prime minister’s petitions including his appeal against his conviction and the sentence awarded to him by the Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on December 24, 2018 in the said reference and seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail till the final adjudication of his appeal.

The same bench will also hear two appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference and for enhancement of his sentence from seven years to 14 years in the Al-Azizia reference.

In his application seeking bail, the former prime minister prayed to the court that during pendency of the appeal filed by him against the Accountability Court’s judgment and the conviction and sentence thereby recorded against him, this court may suspend the execution of sentences and he may be released on bail.

Sharif moved the application through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmad and cited state through chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), NAB through its chairman, judge accountability court–II Islamabad and superintendent central jail Kot Lakhpat Lahore as respondents.

The petitioner stated in the application that he was convicted under section 10 of NAO, 1999 read with schedule thereto and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of seven years along with a fine of Rs 1.5 billion and US 25 million dollars.

“Furthermore, vide the impugned judgment, the learned trial judge also pronounced that all assets, properties, rights, receivables and interests of and in HME stand forfeited to federal government.”

Sharif argued that he was convicted and sentenced on the basis of inadmissible evidence, unproven documents and statements of proxy witnesses which is not permissible in the eye of law.

The petitioner maintained that it is apparent on the face of the record that prima facie, the conviction and sentence recorded against the petitioner is illegal and unwarranted by law and consequently his incarceration in jail pursuant to his impugned conviction is tantamount to his being held in custody without lawful authority.

He continued that if during the pendency of the appeal, the operation of the impugned judgment is not suspended, his fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution shall stand violated, he shall suffer an irreparable loss and the interests of justice shall by adversely affected.

While referring the legal lacunas in the judgment of AC, Sharif requested the court in his appeal to acquit him of all the charges framed against him in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference No 19 of 2017.

In his petition, Nawaz maintained that the decision was based on assumptions and false interpretation of law while the evidences were misperceived and the accountability court announced the verdict without hearing objections by the accused.

The Sharif’s counsel stated in the appeal against the Al-Azizia case verdict that the findings given by the learned trial court judge in the instant case are not only against the evidence brought on the record of the case but also in derogation of the law laid down by the august Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Khawaja Haris contended, “We are not persuaded to agree with learned deputy prosecutor general NAB that conviction could have awarded in view of the provision as contained in section 14 of NAB Ordinance, 1999 for the simple reason that “the section cannot be used to undermine the well established rule of law that save in every exceptional class of cases, the burden to prove the guilt of the accused is on the prosecution and never shifts.

He argued that it would be misconception of law that every accused who faced trial in the accountability court or against whom a reference has been sent, the “presumption as envisaged in section 14 of the NAB Ordinance, 1999” would start running against him. “Where the prosecution has failed to discharge the onus of “proof” by adducing cogent, concrete and forthright evidence the presumption of guilt would not arise against him and thus the question of conviction would have not arisen …”

Therefore, he maintained that the said judgment, conviction and sentence are even otherwise illegal, without jurisdiction, unwarranted by law, based on inadmissible evidence and unproven documents and on misconception and misinterpretation of law and liable to be set aside as such.

On the other hand, NAB in its appeal prayed to the court to declare accountability court’s Flagship reference verdict as null and void. “The institution provided concrete evidence against Nawaz Sharif,” NAB stated, adding that it is illegal to acquit former PM on the mere basis of the benefit of the doubt.

Therefore, it was prayed to the court that the impugned judgment passed by AC-II Islamabad may be set aside and Nawaz Sharif may be convicted and sentenced in accordance with law.