ISLAMABAD - Senior United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham yesterday said a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump was inevitable to build trust.

Speaking at a news conference here after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Graham said the two leaders ‘need to meet’ to move forward.

“There has been a progress,” he said when asked about the trust level between Pakistan and the US. He believed a meeting between PM Khan and President Trump could help eliminate the trust-deficit and improve understanding between the uneasy allies.

The US Senator proposed that Imran Khan, Trump and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani should also meet together to better understand each other’s views. “We can’t send Afghanistan back to the Taliban rule after so much sacrifices and investment. The US is not going to talk to the Taliban over the television. There will be give and take,” he said when questioned about the Afghan Taliban demands. Asked if the Afghan Taliban had met the US officials in Islamabad, he said: “Not that I know of.”

Recalling his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US lawmaker said Imran Khan meant business and wanted the transactional relationship between Pakistan and the US to be replaced with strategic relationship.

“Pakistan has sacrificed (in the war on terror). Afghanistan is also playing a main role. They have lost people (in the fight against militants). Now the Afghanistan military is playing the main role. They are losing more people (than the US). They obviously don’t want to go back to the Taliban rule,” he maintained.

The US Senator said that he has found Prime Minister Khan as an ‘incredible’ person who wanted to move forward. He said asking Pakistan to do more is akin to ignoring what they already have done. “Pakistan is (now) doing what we have been asking them to do for 18 years. There is a change,” he added.

Graham said that Pakistan was a nuclear power and it would benefit both the US and Pakistan to become partners rather than letting the misunderstandings grow.

“Pakistan doubts US intensions and US also thinks Pakistan had been saying one thing and doing another. It is a genuine concern that US may lose interest in the region after Afghan pullout but the US will not complete pull out. There will be military presence (but not in the leading role),” he said.

The US lawmaker said that Pakistan and the US should become partners to remain tied in a relationship. “Pakistan has a huge population. They are a big market for US products. This will keep them tied (in a relationship),” he remarked.

He said that the US does not ask the United Kingdom to ‘do more’ because they have other interests too. “The same could be true for Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Graham met Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, Khan reiterated his government’s commitment to continue working with the US and other regional stakeholders to find a political settlement in Afghanistan.

He underscored the need for normalizing relations with all neighbouring countries to unleash the potential of regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Khan said his economic team was constantly striving to evolve business friendly policies for potential investors which could be benefited by the US companies.

Graham conveyed his appreciation of Pakistan’s positive role in the ongoing efforts to find a political settlement in Afghanistan. He praised the Prime Minister’s vision to have advocated for a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

The Senator lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the economy, eliminate corruption and create jobs for the people of Pakistan.

He noted that Prime Minister’s efforts to normalize relations with neighbouring countries are noteworthy.

In view of the historical linkages between Pakistan and the US, the two sides agreed to deepen the bilateral economic ties particularly in the context of trade and investment cooperation, said an official statement.

Afghan peace in Pakistan’s interest: Qureshi

Senator Graham also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister apprised him of the government’s priorities on the external and internal fronts.

He highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power to implement extensive economic reforms, improve governance and bring socio-economic development for the people of Pakistan.

“In order to realize this people friendly agenda, a proactive foreign policy is being pursued which, inter alia, seeks to develop a peaceful neighbourhood conducive for stability and prosperity of the entire region,” he said.

The Foreign Minister informed Senator Graham about Pakistan’s efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as well as propitious for the progress of South Asia region.

He also said that Pakistan’s continued overtures to engage India to discuss all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Kashmir were also aimed towards realization of an enduring peace in the region.

Reiterating the need for a positive engagement with the Capitol Hill, the Foreign Minister underscored for broadening the discussions to deepen cooperation on bilateral trade, investment and people to people contacts. He said that Pakistan would welcome visits by US Senators and Congressmen to have first hand information about Pakistan.

Senator Graham conveyed the well wishes of the US leadership to the government and people of Pakistan. He said that US was appreciative of Pakistan’s sincere efforts to facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process which was a priority of the Trump Administration.

Senator Graham maintained that in line with the historic linkages between the two countries underpinned by close people to people contacts, Pakistan would remain an important country for the US.

He promised to campaign for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan which would lay the foundation of strong, mutually beneficial and a sustaining relationship.