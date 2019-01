Share:

AUCKLAND:- After their successful tour of Australia, the Indian cricket team Sunday touched down in Auckland ahead of the blockbuster ODI and T20 series against New Zealand. The five-match ODI series between the two teams begin in Napier on January 23, followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui. Hamilton and Wellington will host to the final two matches of the series. Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respective.–Agencies